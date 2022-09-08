A $2.28 million grant will help the City of Dubuque plan and design improved transit between low-income neighborhoods and “areas of economic opportunity,” according to city documents.

Potential improvements could include a railroad overpass at 14th Street and several shared-use pedestrian/bike trails and roundabouts meant to improve access between the Washington, North End and Point neighborhoods and commercial and industrial centers such as the Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park, Historic Millwork District and Chaplain Schmitt Island.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

