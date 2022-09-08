A $2.28 million grant will help the City of Dubuque plan and design improved transit between low-income neighborhoods and “areas of economic opportunity,” according to city documents.
Potential improvements could include a railroad overpass at 14th Street and several shared-use pedestrian/bike trails and roundabouts meant to improve access between the Washington, North End and Point neighborhoods and commercial and industrial centers such as the Kerper Boulevard Industrial Park, Historic Millwork District and Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Planning and design for the projects is expected to take two years, and the city aims to apply for a larger construction grant in 2024.
The city received the Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity planning grant after unsuccessful applications for the RAISE grant and its predecessors in 2014, 2017 and 2021.
“This is a great example of advocacy working and working well,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “I’m very excited to see this moving forward.”
Projected costs of $4.38 million for the planning and design will be shared between local funds and the RAISE grant, which is administered by the Federal Highway Administration as well as the state transportation department. The city will contribute $1.35 million, with another $750,000 coming from the DRA.
City staff indicated the possible improvements would facilitate economic growth in downtown Dubuque by connecting businesses with a workforce in lower-income neighborhoods.
Economic Development Director Jill Connors said a significant number of employees of Kerper Boulevard businesses already come from the North End. An overpass at 14th Street, where traffic frequently is brought to a standstill at the railroad tracks, would avoid train delays or a significant detour for workers.
“Most people don’t know how to get around the rails, and then you’re way out of the way to come back to the industrial center,” Connors said.
Redevelopment of Elm and 16th streets with shared-use trails as well as construction of several roundabouts throughout downtown also would decrease congestion while adding transit options by improving cyclist and pedestrian safety.
Per city documents, planning will engage residents of the Washington, North End and Point communities, and the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support will be an active partner in the planning process.
Funding for the current grant comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. City Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Goodmann said the latest slate of federal appropriations, including the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, provided municipalities such as Dubuque with unrivaled opportunities for development throughout the next decade.
“The grants that are available to state and local governments is unprecedented.” she said. “Even if we don’t get the RAISE grant (in 2024), we can apply again next year.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
