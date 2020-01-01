SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Iowa County authorities said a woman was killed Tuesday morning when the vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a snowplow.
Kaila M. Dorau, 27, of Spring Green, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:35 a.m. on Iowa County C about one mile west of Wisconsin 23, south of Spring Green. The release states that Kathryn M. Dejak, 76, of Spring Green, was driving west on Iowa County C when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into an oncoming Iowa County snowplow.
Dejak was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, according to the release. Dorau was her passenger. The snowplow driver, Randall J. Star, 48, of Lone Rock, was not injured. Authorities said road conditions were slippery due to ice and snow.