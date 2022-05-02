Residents of Dubuque and Delaware counties can make appointments for the removal of hazardous household wastes and the recycling of electronics.

The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is accepting appointments online at dmaswa.org/219 or by calling 563-557-8220, ext. 1.

Information on acceptable hazardous household wastes for collection is available at dmaswa.org/161. Information on acceptable electronics is available at dmaswa.org/160.

