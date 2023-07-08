A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two to five years of probation for stealing more than $3,500 worth of items from a construction trailer outside of Dubuque, as well as items from a Dubuque County business.
Billy J. Boots, 23, was recently given the sentence after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and contempt.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt states that Boots also must reside at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved.
Court documents state that authorities responded to the 17600 block of South John Deere Road on April 10 for a report of a burglary from a construction trailer owned by JM Construction.
A partial list of missing items provided to authorities showed the items were worth about $3,850, documents state. About $200 worth of damage was done to the trailer lock as well.
Court documents said the burglary was captured on camera footage and showed a truck matching the description of Boots’ truck. Documents state a family member of Boots reported to authorities that Boots admitted to breaking into the trailer.
Several of the stolen items were located in Boots’ storage unit April 13, and Boots admitted to selling some of the items, documents state.
Documents state that on April 25, an individual with Midwest Maintenance reported several missing items from his shop sometime between fall 2022 and this spring. The individual reported suspecting that Boots, an ex-employee, was responsible.
Boots denied knowledge of the theft, but authorities found Boots pawned the items, documents state.