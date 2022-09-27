A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man facing multiple charges, including some related to a shooting.

Shawn Turner Sr., 26, agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.

