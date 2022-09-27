A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man facing multiple charges, including some related to a shooting.
Shawn Turner Sr., 26, agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
If the plea deal is accepted, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication would be dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary.
The plea agreement, which was filed Friday, states that both prosecutors and Turner will recommend a 10-year prison sentence.
Another plea agreement for Turner previously was reached in April. That agreement stated that Turner would enter an Alford plea to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary and would be sentenced to two to five years of probation.
However, Turner withdrew his plea after Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she would not be bound to the terms of the plea agreement.
The intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a shooting that happened July 30, 2020. The attempted murder charge also was filed in connection with the shooting.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Jerramy T. Vasquez, 41, who lived in the area, saw the incident while sitting on his porch.
“Vasquez intervened, and a struggle ensued between Vasquez and (Turner),” documents state. “Vasquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which began to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.”
Vasquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, documents state.
The woman and her daughter confirmed to police that Turner propositioned them “to come with him,” documents state. The pair kept walking and then heard three or four gunshots.
During the investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and attempting to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.
A hearing for Turner has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3.