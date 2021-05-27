LIVE UPDATES FROM CLINTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
POSTED AT 12:30 P.M.
CLINTON, Iowa -- The question of whether a Dubuque County woman's death was a homicide or suicide quickly took center stage again today, just as it did in the first trial of the man accused of killing her.
The prosecution and defense each gave their opening statements this morning to jurors in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. The opening statements followed two days of jury selection.
The trial has been moved to Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case. The public is not permitted in the courtroom, though family members are able to watch the proceedings live at another location. The Telegraph Herald also was allowed to have two staff members inside the courtroom.
Buelow is accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, in his Kane Street residence. He now is charged with second-degree murder, the same charge of which he was convicted in 2018 and given a 50-year prison sentence.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
In the prosecution's opening statement, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand asserted to the jury that Link's death is a "homicide, not a suicide." He said Link's mental health records will show that she had two previous suicide attempts, but both occurred more than two years before her death.
Buelow and Link were seen arguing at a Dubuque bar in the early hours of March 31, 2017. Link was upset after feeling like Buelow was flirting with another girl, and the argument continued at Buelow's residence.
"The relationship was toxic," Hammerand said. "When they got along good, they got along great, but when Sam would drink or the defendant would drink, they would yell. ... This night, unlike other nights, it got physical."
A video taken on Buelow's phone shows Link either hitting Buelow or his phone when Buelow asked her to leave his residence. The video had a timestamp of 2:07 a.m. -- 10 minutes before Buelow called 911 to report Link had stabbed herself.
Hammerand noted that Buelow called a friend before calling 911. He also said the bloody knife was found in another room from Link's body, and Buelow had blood on his shirt.
In her opening statement, defense attorney Elisabeth Archer told the jury that the blood on Buelow's shirt could have been spatter from when Link stabbed herself.
She also said the defense will present evidence that Link could have stabbed herself multiple times. Link's body was found with three stab wounds to the chest, two of which were fatal.
"From the moment that first responders arrive to 870 Kane St. to today, Mr. Buelow has consistently explained that Miss Link stabbed herself," Archer said. "... This is a case of suicide that could take two lives."
Court has been recessed for a lunch break and is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m., when the prosecution is expected to call additional witnesses.