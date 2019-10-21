A rural Dubuque man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman last summer has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Mitchel A. McArthur, 19, pleaded guilty this month in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced last week to one year in jail, though the sentence was suspended.
He previously also was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
According to court documents, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department took a report on July 5 of an attempted sexual assault. A woman told deputies that she was with friends and McArthur the night prior, and at about 2 a.m. July 5, she gave McArthur a ride home.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
The woman said McArthur invited her inside his home and began saying “weird things” to her, authorities said. When she tried to leave, McArthur attempted to sexually assault her, the woman told police. She said she fled the residence and left her shoes behind.
Authorities executed a search warrant at McArthur’s residence and found drugs, including marijuana and prescription drugs, as well as the burned remnants of the woman’s shoes, according to court documents.
Investigators said McArthur denied any assault of the woman and said he tried to keep her from leaving because she was “hammered” and “not able to walk.” He said he burned her shoes after she sent an angry social media message to him.