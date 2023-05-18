Dubuque’s flood warning has ended with the Mississippi River falling below flood stage.

The river stood at 16.7 feet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque railroad bridge. The river had crested at about 24.3 feet around noon on April 29 at the bridge, where flood stage is 17 feet.

