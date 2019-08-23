The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kelsey N. Baldridge, 27, of 405 Cedar Cross Road, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging escape from custody and three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Baldridge failed to return to a state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on May 12.
- Jill D. Garcia, 32, of 2097 Broadlawn Road, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Garcia assaulted Samuel L. Wickre, 35, at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at their residence in the presence of their 1-year-old daughter.
- Vaughn’s Mr. Muffler, 3155 University Ave., reported the theft of $707 worth of auto parts from the business at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday.