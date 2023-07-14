After Brian and Lynette Schatz’s children moved out of the house, the Peosta, Iowa, couple was looking for something to do.
“I call it our second curve,” Brian said. “After our kids moved out, we wanted to spend time helping communities, maybe on a more global scale. We were looking for something in our second phase to do, preferably together.”
The couple now volunteers with The Restoration Act, or TRA, a nongovernmental organization that aims to provide medical, educational and humanitarian aid to members of Iraq’s Yazidi population, a religious minority group displaced following an ISIS-led genocide in 2014.
Recommended for you
Lynette said she first heard about the organization’s work on a Zoom prayer call she joined following the COVID-19 pandemic, and she spent 10 days in Iraq in early 2022 to see the organization’s efforts.
“The Yazidi community is an internally displaced people,” she said. “They’ve lived in temporary homes in northern Iraq and (the) Kurdistan (region) for nine years. They are still in tents nine years later (following the genocide).”
One of TRA’s charges is staffing a learning center for children with disabilities.
“The couple that was running (the learning center) were coming back to the U.S., and they needed someone to fill in,” Lynette said. “So I came back home, prayed on it and said, ‘I think I need to go back and fill in.’”
She spent three and a half months in summer 2022 working in an administrative capacity at the learning center.
Now, Lynette volunteers for TRA in an administrative role.
Brian — who retired as chief operating officer at Medical Associates Clinic earlier this year — has volunteered as TRA’s health programs coordinator since April. Brian and Lynette traveled to Iraq in May to start making connections with the medical community.
“In the past 20, 30 years, (Iraqis) have been racked with war,” Brian said. “That has weakened and burdened their health care system.”
One particular area of concern is the prevalence of Phenylketonuria, or PKU, a genetic disorder that can damage the brain and nervous system if untreated. In the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, PKU is much more common, Brian said.
“We (in the U.S.) identify it early,” he said. “When you are a baby, you get screened for it and they find it right away. Over there, they have no newborn screening, and it manifests into disabilities before anyone knows it’s there.”
Through his work, Brian said, he is helping identify resources for Kurdistan to rebuild its medical system, as well as sourcing specialists who will go there to provide care and education.
He said TRA’s work has the support of Kurdistan’s government, and the organization is planning a conference, likely in January, to further provide medical education.
“We’re pretty sure we (TRA) are the only people in the country doing this kind of work,” Lynette said. “... They have just 15 full-time people. When I do their monthly reporting, sometimes they affect 800 people a month.”
Brian said it is rewarding to have an opportunity to make a difference.
“It’s making a difference on a systemic level that helps rebuild lives and benefits generations to come,” he said.