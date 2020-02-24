LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved a change in the residency requirements for police officers and emergency medical services personnel.
Council members changed the requirement that those employees live within 15 miles of the city, to within 30 miles.
Fourth District Alderwoman Katie Reuter cast the lone vote against the proposal, indicating that she felt that the city shouldn’t change the residency requirement because of one person.
Dalton Maier was sworn in as a city police officer at the beginning of the meeting. He lives more than 15 miles from the city limits, so council members were asked to make the change so he didn’t have to move.
Maier previously worked for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Police Department.
Council members also changed the residency requirement for EMS personnel, as they look to increase the number of people joining Lancaster EMS.