A locally hosted mock political convention took aim at two of the most contentious current events 65 years ago.
Students from Loras and Clarke colleges and the Mercy School of Nursing debated civil rights and segregation during a mock Democratic Party convention held in April 1956, at the Loras Fieldhouse.
More than 500 students from the three institutions portrayed delegates from the then-48 states and America’s territories during the event, which was opened by Dubuque’s mayor.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the mock convention in its April 26, 1956, edition.
LORAS ‘DEMOCRATS’ BACK INTEGRATION IN PLATFORMA hot political battle over civil rights and segregation dominated the first session of the two-day mock Democratic convention at Loras College Wednesday night.
Southern delegates roundly denounced the majority stand presented in the party platform, but were defeated in a 689-381 vote against an amendment offered by the Dixie politicos.
The amendment was an “expression of moderation” in the stormy issue, Robert W. Mashek (Calmar, Iowa), chairman of the South Carolina delegation, insisted.
But Northern delegations with sizeable voting blocs fought and won their battle backing the use of the powers of the federal government in enforcing integration. Southern delegates furthered the concept that “states should solve their own problems,” particularly where the segregation issue was concerned.
The Loras College fieldhouse, site of the mock convention, was filled with approximately 1,000 students, local political figures and the general public.
The main floor was almost entirely taken up by the 545 students representing the 48 states and United States territories. Delegates to the convention were drawn from Loras and Clarke colleges and the Mercy School of Nursing.
Dubuque’s Mayor Clarence Welu welcomed delegates to the city and called the mock rally “a chance to witness democracy in action.”
The only thing missing was the traditional smoke-filled rooms.
But the Loras fieldhouse was in every other respect a faithful replica of a political rally. Red, white and blue bunting, organ music, placards and wild enthusiasm for the college’s mock Democratic convention filled the hall.
The California delegation made its presence known with an eight-foot palm tree and delegates themselves sported the loudest of shirts, pastel-colored trousers and sunglasses.
Delegates stormed through the aisles drumming up enthusiasm for candidates, burst into songs and chants, handed out campaign literature and in every way did their best to be carbon copies of the typical political convention.