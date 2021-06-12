A cappella renditions of songs by the Jonas Brothers, The Beatles, Justin Timberlake and Queen filled the air at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Friday.
About 150 people — most of them children — gathered to watch a performance by The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Band, the first in-person children’s event hosted by Carnegie-Stout Public Library since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just looking for anything and everything to do this summer since we were so cooped up last summer,” said Carrie Hunold, who watched the performance with her children Lauren, 9, and Aaron, 7.
Friday’s event marked the first of a series of outdoor events library staff members are hosting this summer as part of their summer reading program. The library will hold a variety of virtual events and pop-up story times over the coming months as well.
“We definitely want (the library) to be part of their childhood so they become lifelong learners,” said Danielle Day, library youth services manager.
On Friday, five members of The Cat’s Pajamas treated their audience to a mix of modern pop songs and classic tunes, including medleys of songs by The Beatles and Queen, Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.
Attendees sat on the grass, lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show, and some of the children got up to dance and jump to the music.
“I liked all the songs they did,” Peter Funke, 6, said following the performance.
His sister Maeve, 3, agreed.
“I liked everything,” she said.
Lauren and Aaron also said they enjoyed watching the concert, with Lauren noting that she particularly liked when one member of the group briefly rode a unicycle.
“I’ve never seen someone do it before,” she said.
Peyton DeMaio, 10, said he liked that attendees of the event could listen to both new and old songs. He left the event with a CD and guitar pick from the group.
“I thought it was really fun because we got to listen to a whole bunch of new songs,” he said.
Charlie Arthur, a member of The Cat’s Pajamas, said that by performing for children, the group hopes to show young people that music is a viable career path.
“That’s how we keep the cycle going, keep people singing,” he said.
Day said library staff members planned this summer’s programs early in the year, when they weren’t yet sure what the state of the pandemic would be, so they took the opportunity to partner with the arboretum for outdoor events.
Later this summer, the library also will host a dog show, a science program and a drum safari at the arboretum.
Day said that after more than a year without in-person events, she was excited and a bit emotional to be able to see children she hadn’t seen in a long time. She also has started to see more regular patrons return to the library and has noticed how much the children have grown over the course of the pandemic.
“It’s amazing,” Day said. “You just realize how much you miss seeing the kids and miss doing this part.”
Rachael Bennett, of Dubuque, came to Friday’s event with her children Amelia, 3, and Teddy, 2. Bennett and her children were regulars at the library before the pandemic and participated in virtual events since.
Bennett said she was excited to start bringing her children back to the library and to have in-person events again.
“We’re super excited to finally be back with other people,” she said.