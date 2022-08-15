Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about the death of a longtime hypnotist known for his local performances was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories in the website between Aug. 8 and Sunday:
1.) Hypnotist known for many area performances dies
2.) UPDATE: Arrest made in Clarke University social media threat; school lockdown lifted
3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
4.) Jo Daviess County native to perform national anthem at Soldier Field
5.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners
6.) Dozens of jets descend on Dubuque Regional Airport for Field of Dreams game
7.) Dubuque business acquired by large software company
8.) Country music star to play concert at Field of Dreams after MLB game
9.) Ask the TH: What happened to Eagle Point Park statue?
10.) LIVE UPDATES: 3rd day of testimony in trial of man accused of killing woman in Dubuque
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.