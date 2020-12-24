The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Board of Directors met recently to allow the company expanding the natural gas system at the landfill an extra month to complete their work, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, Dubuque Gas Producers LLC — the local subsidiary of parent company Enerdyne — has made significant progress since sealing their bid for the project in early March.
The project will mine the Dubuque landfill for gases produced by the decomposition of organic matter, clean that gas and turn it into natural gas for the market.
The agreement with Enerdyne includes a $10,000 annual license fee paid to DMASWA, plus 3.5% of the system’s gross revenue. It takes a $720,000 initial investment by the agency.
Enerdyne is the second company selected for the project, after Trillium — a subsidiary of Love’s truck stop chain — pulled out earlier in March.
Currently, the gas — mainly methane, a leading greenhouse gas — is pulled to the surface through a system of 50 wells covering 60 acres. It is then collected into one pipe and flare, which burns it away. This project would instead capture that gas and supply it to an end user.
“A lot of folks have figured out how to offset energy goals through wind or solar,” William Brinker, Enerdyne vice president and operations manager, told the Telegraph Herald. “This is a way to offset things you can’t displace with those. You can put this into boilers, incinerators, anything you use natural gas for. We’re taking landfill gas and turning it into pipeline-quality natural gas.”
Enerdyne and its subsidiaries, in partnership with the DMASWA, spent much of the year working with local engineering firms finalizing the specs for the project.
By September, the companies began a big expansion of the existing wellfield to collect the quantity of gas they need.
“They added a few wells in the existing closed cells,” said DMASWA Administrator Ken Miller. “Then they added more in cell nine, which is still being used, just not in the area they worked in.”
Also partnering on the project is local Black Hills Energy, which had to extend a pipeline to the site where Dubuque Gas Producers will be headquartered, just next to where the flare is now.
Construction on that building began three weeks ago. Footers are poured. Walls are up.
“They’ve got a lot of equipment they’re fabricating that will be shipped up here in the winter months and stored there in the building,” Miller said.
The change approved by the DMASWA board last week pushed the substantial completion date from January to Feb. 21, 2021, and the contract completion date to March 1, 2021, at no cost to the agency.
Then, according to Brinker, the company plans to be completely up and running by the third quarter of next year.
They have not landed the kind of big end-buyer they want yet, but hope to as soon as possible. Brinker was optimistic.
“Ideally, we’re going to find a long-term end-user that believes in sustainability,” he said. “Often that can be a university, a corporate giant like Google or Microsoft, or a utility. If we don’t, we’ll ultimately put this into the transportation market.”