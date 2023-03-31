A tornado warning has been issued for an area that includes Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Jackson County in Iowa until 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service reports that a confirmed tornado was located over Miles, Iowa, at 6:19 p.m., heading northeast at 50 mph.
Communities in the storm's path include Sabula in Iowa and Savanna and Hanover in Illinois.
Forecasters have issued a tornado warning affecting portions of Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
The National Weather Service reports that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Anamosa at 5:43 p.m. the warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. in Dubuque, Jones and Delaware counties and 6:30 p.m. in Jackson County.
The weather service reports hazards of a tornado and ping-pong-ball-sized hail.
Communities in the storm's path include Cascade, Worthington, Fillmore Epworth, Farley, Peosta and Centralia.
Residents are advised to take cover and move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for an area that includes Jackson and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
The weather service reports hazards of 80 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
