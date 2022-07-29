Prairie Dog Blues Festival
Today and Saturday, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
5 to 11 p.m. today, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Blues and roots music from Chicago blues to West Coast jump; hard-driving Mississippi hill country blues, New Orleans horns and Texas boogie, zydeco, gospel, blues rock and more on historic St. Feriole Island on the Mississippi River. Food and drink available for purchase, no carry-ins. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $45 for one day, $85 for two days. Children 12 and under: Free. More information: prairiedogblues.com.
Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to midnight. Live music, rides, livestock and more at the annual summer event. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the gate. Food is available for purchase. Cost: $10 general admission, free for 11 years old and under. Online ticket purchase: tinyurl.com/mwfnunxc. More information: 563-588-1406 and dbqfair.com.
Saturday, Field of Dreams Movie Site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
1 to 2 p.m. “The Greatest Show on Dirt” is an hour-long interactive comedy show for the whole family. Admission: Free. More information: fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.
Saturday and Sunday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free live art demonstrations will be given at the museum this weekend. On Saturday, Carole Spelic will demonstrate weaving on a 4-harness loom, and on Sunday, Elizabeth Johanna will show different paper-making techniques. More information: 563-557-1851.
Sunday, Packard Pavilion Amphitheater, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The song-and-dance band returns for a free outdoor concert. Free-will donations may be given at intermission. More information: 563-556-2100.
