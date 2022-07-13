KIELER, Wis. — Last month, 8-year-old Reese Weber, of Kieler, ran a very lucrative lemonade stand.
In a single day, she and her 6-year-old brother, Cashton, raised more than $1,200 in sales and donations. Instead of adding it to their piggy bank, the family recently donated the money to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where Reese receives treatment for a rare type of juvenile arthritis.
“(I liked) Cash being my helper,” Reese said when asked about her favorite part of running the stand. “He put the ice in cups, and I put the lemonade in. Cash did the money sometimes, and I did the money sometimes, too.”
Jessie Weber, Reese and Cashton’s mom, said many friends and family from the area stopped by the stand or sent in donations if they couldn’t make it in person. After a rough year, she said it was great to see everyone come together.
Reese was diagnosed last year with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis after a sudden health decline. The condition has caused inflammation in her organs, including her heart, lungs and kidneys.
At the children’s hospital, she gets regular IV steroid infusions with the goal of spacing out treatments until the condition can be managed by just taking medication at home. Jessie said hospital staff have worked to make the process as “normal” as possible.
“They’re fantastic. The nurses and the ladies who work in that department, they’re such kind, giving people,” Jessie said. “I’m a strong believer that without them, (Reese) wouldn’t be here.”
Part of the hospital support are the child life specialists, who Child Life Manager Racheal Niensteadt called “emotional-support first responders.”
Some of their duties include explaining procedures or medical tools in “kid-friendly” terms, playing games with the young patients or providing emotional and grief support. Reese said some of the favorite activities she’s done with the specialists include games such as Spot It and Bingo.
After a recent treatment, Reese presented hospital staff with the $1,226 donation, earmarked specifically for the Child Life program.
“To receive a donation from a patient … who has been impacted by Child Life is very touching,” Niensteadt said. “It’s hard to put into words that a patient has gone through so much and that they’re turning around and giving back to the hospital. … It’s an honor.”
Joe Weber said his daughter had been asking to do the fundraiser since early spring. They used the homemade lemonade stand in the past, but this was the first year that Reese decided to use it for fundraising.
“We were just glad Reese wanted to do it,” he said. “That the was the biggest thing, that she understood that other kids need joy, too.”
