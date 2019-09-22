Research for the Kids early today announced it smashed its previous fundraising record.
After midnight, organizers revealed that this year's efforts raised $291,186.04.
The total was unveiled at the conclusion of the Dubuque group's largest event of the year -- its 11th annual poker run, followed by a meal and live and silent auctions at Happy's Place in Dubuque. This year's route featured stops at Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, Bofly’s Painted Horse Saloon in Bernard and Main Street in Bellevue.
A variety of other fundraising events and efforts also are held in the year prior to the event.
All proceeds benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
The group has raised about $1.7 million for the hospital since 2009.