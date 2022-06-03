DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa residents who want to watch the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off in Dyersville now can register for tickets.
Major League Baseball on Thursday morning opened the lottery for tickets to the Aug. 11 game at the Field of Dreams site.
The lottery only is open to Iowa residents, and registrations will be accepted through Thursday, June 9, at mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets. Those selected will be notified on June 15, and on June 16, they will have a chance to buy up to two tickets and one parking pass for the game.
Prices will remain the same as for last year’s game at the Field of Dreams, with left-field bench-style seats costing $375, while regular ballpark tip-up seats, located between the dugouts, will be priced at $450.
About 8,000 fans will be able to attend this year’s game. At least 25% of the tickets — or 2,000 — will go exclusively to people with Iowa zip codes who were chosen through the lottery, according to Michael Teevan, vice president of communications for MLB.
The remaining tickets will be distributed by both teams to season ticketholders, along with sponsors, business partners and other organizations. A lottery will not be held for people living outside of Iowa.
For those unable to snag a ticket, this year’s game again will be nationally broadcast on FOX. Last year’s thrilling walk-off win by the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees was the most-watched regular-season MLB game in 16 years.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the anticipation for the second game at the Field of Dreams is already high.
“I think last year with it being the first time, everyone was very anxious,” he said. “That game and whole experience was amazing, and now, people are just excited to see it return.”
Rahe added that this game likely will produce even more local excitement, given the sizable number of Cubs fans living in the area, along with a number of Reds fans throughout Iowa.
“We’re going to have the Cubs coming out of the corn,” Rahe said. “That always amazes me when I say that. It’s going to be amazing to see.”
