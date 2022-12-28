The City of Dubuque recently received its second consecutive A-minus from a global organization rating the city’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives collects reports on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change-related risk for more than 700 cities around the world and rates the reports in an annual scorecard. Dubuque’s participation aids data collection efforts for ICLEI’s Carbon Disclosure Project and informs the city’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2003 levels, said city Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell.
ICLEI graded Dubuque at an A-minus for the second year in a row, maintaining the city’s improvement after grades of C in 2020 and D in 2018 and 2019.
The city met scorecard requirements of having completed a climate risk and vulnerability assessment, an adaptation plan, a mitigation plan, a greenhouse gas inventory, adaptation goals, mitigation targets and renewable energy targets.
“Your jurisdiction has a clear understanding of the impacts and risks climate change poses to your jurisdiction,” the scorecard states. “You have implemented an adaptation plan and are tracking progress towards your adaptation goals.”
The scorecard does not explain what kept Dubuque from getting a perfect score, but Bell said she had a good idea.
“We have a feedback meeting to go over our scorecard in January,” she said. “Some of the questions (in the report), we had to leave blank because we didn’t have the data.”
Gathering data and reporting for the Carbon Disclosure Project is free to the city but required “significant staff time,” according to a memo from Bell to the Dubuque City Council.
Bell said the city’s next big step for its climate action plan is conducting another greenhouse gas inventory to track local efforts to reduce emissions.
She said she was encouraged by the City Council naming climate policy a priority in its recent goal-setting sessions this year. Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the council especially was inspired to prioritize climate by recent federal funding sources.
“This year, it really came down to looking at the opportunities of the (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) and other federal funding,” he said. “A lot of it is climate-related. Climate reporting like this (greenhouse gas inventory) is a huge part of being able to access that.”
The city’s sustainability office recently completed its first installation for a program to install solar panels on homes of low- to moderate-income residents. Bell said city Climate Action Coordinator Amanda Lewis also is beginning a project to help the local private sector reduce carbon emissions.
“We want to work with businesses on energy efficiencies,” Bell said. “... We’ve been in contact with (Dubuque) Main Street and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. We’ve reached out to the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. We’re trying to learn what might be attractive to businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.