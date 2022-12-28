The City of Dubuque recently received its second consecutive A-minus from a global organization rating the city’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives collects reports on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change-related risk for more than 700 cities around the world and rates the reports in an annual scorecard. Dubuque’s participation aids data collection efforts for ICLEI’s Carbon Disclosure Project and informs the city’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2003 levels, said city Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.