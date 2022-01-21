Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque officials on Thursday put a focus on how data can be used to address poverty and other community needs.
More than 40 people attended a meeting to hear from foundation Director of Initiatives Alex Baum and Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, who discussed the importance of data in making systematic changes in the community.
“I don’t want people to leave thinking it’s easy,” Sainci said. “Data is meant to challenge you.”
Baum began the event by presenting some key figures from the foundation’s recent data walk event, such as the estimate that a single adult in Dubuque would need an annual income of at least $24,540 to live and work in the community, while an adult with a young child would need $41,491.
“As a community of practitioners, Anderson and a number of our partners have decided this could be a really valuable tool,” Baum said of the figures.
Baum said about 17.8% of single-adult households and 32.1% of one-adult, one-child households in Dubuque don’t have a high-enough income to meet that budget.
“It might lead us to ask questions about who is being served and who is struggling in our community,” Baum said.
Sainci asked attendees to reflect on a cartoon depicting a man shoveling snow off a set of stairs for a crowd of children, saying that he would clear a ramp once he was finished. A figure in a wheelchair noted that if the ramp was cleared first, everyone would be served sooner instead of just those who can walk up stairs.
“When we help the least, when we center the least in our discussions and our outcomes, it will benefit everyone,” Sainci said.
Sainci said data is important because you cannot improve what you don’t measure. But that those interested in change also must look beyond data, he said.
“It doesn’t show the whole story,” Sainci said. “It shares part of the story. It encourages us in our office to go out to these communities and learn from them.”
Sainci said communities and individuals that struggle with poverty often are viewed as part of the problem, but they should be viewed as part of the solution.
Baum agreed.
“When you reach that limit (of data), the solution beyond that is relationships,” Baum said.
Baum and Sainci noted that one thing missing from their figures was a measure of the considerable time and mental energy needed to navigate the programs and systems that serve people in poverty.
Sainci said people unfamiliar with the experience of poverty don’t realize how intelligent you have to be to handle those roadblocks and to keep from falling further off the edge.
“We need to continue to center those who are the most vulnerable because they have amazing solutions,” Sainci said.