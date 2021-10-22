FARLEY, Iowa -- Iowa Supreme Court justices today granted a new trial to a former Farley man found guilty of sexually abusing a child.
The court reversed the conviction of Jake R. Skahill, 27.
In 2019, Skahill was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, enticing a minor and indecent exposure.
Authorities said a woman reported in February 2018 that her child was sexually abused by Skahill at a Dubuque County residence. The child was younger than 10 at the time. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse.
The case went to trial twice. A mistrial was declared the first time, but a jury found Skahill guilty on all four charges during the second trial.
Skahill appealed the judgment, arguing that video recordings of interviews with the child should not have been allowed to be shown during the trial.
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied Skahill's appeal in November 2020. The case was brought to the Iowa Supreme Court and heard by justices on Sept. 15.
The Supreme Court's opinion states that the video recordings of the child's interviews should not have been admitted as evidence.
Documents state that Iowa District Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley initially allowed the videos to be used as evidence of whether the alleged acts happened and to allow the jury to evaluate the child's credibility. Prosecutors also argued that the videos provided statements when the child's memory was freshest.
However, the child also testified live via videoconference at the trial. The Supreme Court opinion states that her testimony makes the videos not necessary as evidence since they did not prove what happened better than the live testimony.
"While her trial testimony may not have been quite as vivid as her first … interview, it was not hesitant or contradictory," documents state. "She testified to all of the critical points of the state's case."
Documents also state that prosecutors argued the admission of the videos was "harmless error" and that there still was overwhelming evidence of Skahill's guilt.
The Supreme Court opinion states that the child's testimony alone could have resulted in a guilty conviction of Skahill. It also states that Skahill's testimony on the stand at times contradicted what he previously told police.
"But without more than (the child's) account and despite our impression that Skahill’s performance on the stand may have harmed his defense, we cannot say the case against him was overwhelming," documents state.