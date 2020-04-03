DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A local economic development agency has purchased and announced plans to possibly revamp a Dyersville bowling alley and eatery.
Officials from the Dyersville Economic Development Corp. this week announced that the organization has acquired Hurricane Lanes Bowling Center and the former Royal Supper Club, 703 13th Ave. SE.
Jacque Rahe, the agency’s executive director, said she noticed the building had been off and on the market for some time. She also knew the bowling alley was a business the city wanted to maintain and keep available to residents.
“We’ve been working a lot on workforce development and attracting young families to the community,” she said. “We have garnered a lot of ideas of what they are looking for in the community. Having this type of entertainment is important to our area. That was kind of on our wish list.”
The corporation purchased the building from K&T Real Estate, of DeWitt, for $267,500.
Dan and Katey Kasper, who have leased the bowling alley portion of the building since 2016, said they will continue to rent from the DEDC and operate Hurricane Lanes.
“We definitely feel it will benefit us and the bowling alley having somebody local own the alley,” Katey Kasper said. “I believe they are hoping to lease out the other side. That’s a big space that can be utilized for big events.”
Rahe said DEDC officials will begin working with the Dyersville Young Professionals and other local committees to discuss what renovations the building needs, as well as ways to utilize and potentially lease out the remaining supper club space.
The vacant facility previously operated as Royal Supper Club, but it has been closed for some time. The space includes a restaurant, kitchen, bar area and dance floor.
Rahe said DEDC officials look forward to exploring ways the extra space can be used to bolster economic development.
“We are just kind of in the beginning stages,” Rahe said. “It will be very exciting to take a look at different options and look at how it can create space for people to gather and attract new residents and young families.”