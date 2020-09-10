LA MOTTE, Iowa — Authorities said a Jackson County man was arrested for placing a homemade explosive device at a nearby property.
Aaron J. Hinke, 45, of La Motte, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with possession of an explosive device with intent.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported that the device was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday when it was found on the property at 146 S. Main St. in La Motte. It “contained the elements and components of an explosive device.”
Deputies secured the scene and contacted the state fire marshal’s office, which sent staff to the scene that defused the device, a press release states.
“The evidence collected during the investigation resulted in a person of interest,” the release states.
A search warrant was granted for 112 S. Main St. in La Motte, and while that was being executed, authorities located Hinke, who lives at 104 S. Main St. He was arrested.
Court documents state that Hinke placed the explosive near a woodshed owned by Kaleb Bee at 146 S. Main St. at about 3 p.m. Sunday and that he admitted to doing so in text messages that he sent to Bee.
Authorities reported that, when questioned, Hinke admitted to making and placing the explosive.
Neither the press release nor court documents provide any information regarding Hinke’s motivations for allegedly doing so.