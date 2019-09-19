SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot, John F. Kennedy Road. 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free event. Cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50 and older, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today-Friday
Big Band & Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
“Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment,” 7 p.m., Five Flags, 405 Main St.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Join for dinner and drinks at an open jazz session. Singers and musicians are welcome to sit in. No cover.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Hot Mess — Maquoketa Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Maquoketa (Iowa) Green Space, 137 S. Main St. A free, all-ages concert.
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., The Palace Saloon, 149 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Elizabeth Mary, 6 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Jake’O + Tom Buller and Just Plain Trouble ft. Grace McKenna Rische, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
HTMF, 8:30 p.m., Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Meets the third Thursday of each month. Copies of the books generally will be available by the first of the month, and can be sent to other branches on request.
Friday
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three creation stations. For ages kindergarten and older.
Learning
Today
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools with Dupaco, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Pick up some important basics, starting with personal financial tools. For ages 16 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Noon Rush AFG, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, Wis. Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, Growing in Hope, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Held on Thursdays from 2 until 5:30 p.m., May 23 through October 3. Vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Friday
Rise and Shine with the Jule & Trailways, 7 a.m., Intermodal Transportation Center, 10th and Elm streets. Walk, bike or ride to the center for breakfast and coffee before work.
Annual Pork Chop Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Brunskill Road. Serving from 4:30 to 8. Cost: Adults $12, ages 6-12 $4. Iowa chop, potatoes, corn, applesauce, coleslaw, roll, dessert, lemonade and coffee. Hot dogs for kids. Carryouts available.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
International Travel Club, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: tinyurl.com/y9bgx3gs.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments including beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations.