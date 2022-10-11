The two candidates running to represent multiple local Iowa counties in the U.S. House of Representatives aim to address inflation, workforce and immigration if elected.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election and seek to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Both candidates acknowledge that the economy and immigration are top of mind among voters in eastern Iowa. Each has different plans to tackle those issues.
Inflation
Higher costs at the gas pump and the grocery store are priorities for Hinson, who points the finger at Washington D.C.’s current Democratic leadership for those troubles.
One way she hopes to change that course is through Congress pursuing an “all-of-the-above” energy policy — which would mean focusing on domestic oil and biofuels production just as much as renewable energy, the last of which has been a focus for Democrats.
“We passed legislation out of the House — that I was one of seven Republicans to support — that allowed E-15 (15% ethanol gas) year-round and providing that access across the country,” she said. “What we should be doing is focusing on policies that can help support our Iowa biofuels industry but still provide that relief at the pump.”
Hinson opposes dipping into the nation’s oil reserves, as President Joe Biden has done to reduce oil prices, and said renewable energy has a place, but not at the current pace at which it is replacing fossil fuels.
“(Drawing from oil reserves) puts us in a vulnerable position with our adversaries who are producing a lot of oil,” she said. “Russia and OPEC are very connected. And we should continue developing wind and solar. We need to continue to look at more ways to innovate in these spaces, to be more efficient and environmentally friendly. Those are long-term discussions we need to have. But we can’t pull the rug out from people.”
Mathis said she also would support Iowa biofuels but would not give big oil companies a pass.
“I will continue to champion biofuels and energy independence while still holding oil companies accountable, not taking money from them (in the form of campaign contributions),” she said.
Just as important to helping soothe the sting of inflation, Mathis said, is to bring down health care costs.
“We got insulin capped at $35 (per month) for those on Medicare, but we need that for all diabetics,” Mathis said, referring to a provision of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act . “And we have to protect Medicare and Social Security. There are a lot of seniors out there who are concerned with what they’ve heard Republicans saying about their safety net.”
She also noted a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office determined would reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion through 2031 via savings and stronger tax enforcement.
Workforce and immigration
Both candidates also said they want to fight widespread problems businesses face in finding enough workers.
Mathis said a key to tackling that problem is expanding access to technical and career training and investing in housing creation.
“We’ve got to invest in our schools to make Iowa No. 1 again,” she said. “We also need to address housing. There are so many people who want to live closer to their jobs so they can reduce their transportation costs.”
Mathis said extending career training to immigrants also would help bolster workforce.
Hinson agreed that the U.S. should do more to streamline pathways to legal immigration to aid the workforce shortage.
“A comprehensive immigration package is a huge lift for Congress, but there are things we have bipartisan consensus on,” she said. “(Restaurant owners) are looking at a specific new visa program that can allow them to specifically sponsor immigrants for specific positions.
“That is the kind of targeted approach we need. … They’re not taking jobs from Americans. They’re filling needed spots that American businesses need to grow and expand.”
Hinson — who has introduced numerous bills to reverse the Biden administration’s policies related to the southern border — said securing the border needs to be the first step.
“This is a public safety issue in Iowa,” she said. “I think focusing on giving (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol) the resources they need to do their job well will be something we can get agreement on.”
Mathis agreed with securing the border generally but disagreed with Republican strategies to do so.
“We still need safe and secure borders and to crack down on the cartels,” she said. “But the fearmongering the Republicans are doing is not right. It’s a humanitarian crisis.”
