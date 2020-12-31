Though 2020 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with most notable achievements. Today’s story includes deaths in the latter half of the year; Part 1 ran Wednesday and covered the first half of the year.
David C. Goetzinger (June 6, 1950–July 2, 2020): Started logging bicycle miles in 1982, amassing a logbook that is 400-plus pages; broke some 58 bones on his journey to logging 500,000 miles; enjoyed competing with others and was awarded countless medals and trophies.
Roger Simon (Nov. 28, 1952–July 19, 2020): Highly regarded businessman in eastern Iowa, having owned and operated Simon’s Trucking, Simon’s Cattle Co., BJ’s Truck Sales and Service, 300 Raceway, Simon’s Feed and Grain, Hopkinton Feed and Grain, Simon Sez Motorsports and RJ Leasing Company.
Wayne Drexler (Sept. 12, 1928–July 31, 2020): Became Dubuque County superintendent in 1957 and was in charge of more than 100 rural schools. Following a reorganization in 1960, he was selected superintendent of the newly formed Western Dubuque Community School District and served in that role until 1991. Under Drexler, the district grew from 360 students to nearly 4,000 in 10 year’s time. In 1996, school board members renamed the Farley elementary and middle schools to Drexler Elementary and Middle School.
Trudy Hancock (Oct. 13, 1975–July 22, 2020): Won two state swimming championships, reached the state meet podium four additional times, twice earned all-America recognition and set seven Wahlert Catholic High School and four city records, some of which still stand nearly a quarter-century later. In 2016, Hancock was inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame, joining her sister Tanya (2004). Both also are enshrined in the Wahlert Athletic Hall of Fame.
Mike Wulfekuhle (June 17, 1957–July 23, 2020): Legendary coach at Dubuque Senior High School and a beloved social studies teacher. Served as an assistant coach in various capacities for the Senior football program off and on between 1984 and 2009, when he began a two-year stint as the Rams head coach.
Charles “Chuck” Spielman (Aug. 7, 1934–July 31, 2020): Owned and operated Spielman’s Lounge from 1970 until 1977, then opened Spielman’s Supper Club/Ballyclough Inn until 1990. Served on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from 1991 to 2003; served on many local boards; involved with Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill, Iowa, since 1975.
The Rev. Joseph Hauer (Jan. 20, 1951–Aug. 20, 2020): Ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev. James J. Byrne on May 23, 1981; completed his studies in canon law in Rome; was pastor at Church of the Resurrection from 2002 until his retirement in 2018; served as pastoral coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
Julie Potter (Nov. 26, 1962 – Aug. 25, 2020): Remembered for her big heart, she owned and operated Retro Cakes and Cupcravery since 2014. She also enjoyed helping raise money at events benefiting Hannah’s Heart Foundation, such as Dubuque’s Vintage Torque Fest.
Thomas J. Jochum (Dec. 25, 1951–Nov. 9, 2020): Elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1975 and served 18 years representing Dubuque, fighting for the rights and needs of underrepresented people.
Dr. Frederick G. “Doc” Asmussen (June 25, 1940–Nov. 12, 2020): A devoted doctor, he made Dubuque his home when he started working as an OB-GYN at Medical Associates Clinic. After 31 years of practice, he retired in 2002.
David Simon (Nov. 27, 1936 – Nov. 23, 2020): Joined and ultimately led the Dubuque Human Rights Commission from 1983 to 1985 in its mission to end discriminatory practices including employment and housing; served on the City Council from 1985 to 1989; mentored teens at Dubuque Central Alternative High School and volunteered with Hospice.
Todd Cox (April 4, 1960-Nov. 25, 2020): Played on three Iowa Conference championship teams as a four-year starter for the University of Dubuque football team; Spartans’ all-time leader with 30 field goals from 1978 to 1981: later signed with the Chicago Bears and spent three seasons in the organization behind Kevin Butler.
Leo W. Werner (June 19, 1953–Dec. 10, 2020): Member of the Scales Mound Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years, serving as captain at the time of his passing; died shortly after returning home from responding to a medical call for service.
Steve Hodge (Aug. 6, 1953-Dec. 12, 2020): Practiced law for nearly 40 years, primarily in the area of criminal defense; among first attorneys to work at the Dubuque public defender office when it was established in 1991; formerly served as president of the Dubuque County Bar Association; elected to the Dubuque County Democrats Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bobbi Alpers (Sept. 10, 1951–Dec. 24, 2020): Graduated magna cum laude from the University of Dubuque; graduated University of Iowa Law School; appointed a district court judge in 1990 in 7th Judicial District; in 2007, the Iowa Supreme Court chose her to be the chief judge of the district, the first woman to become a chief judge in state history.