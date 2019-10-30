UPDATE
A Dubuque man was cited with reckless driving after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the Julien Dubuque Bridge this morning.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on the span that connects Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill. No injuries were reported.
A crash report states that Shannon R. Plowman, 41, of Dubuque, was driving on Locust Street toward the bridge when he noticed a vehicle driven by Russell E. Lewis, 40, of Dubuque, speed up behind.
Plowman turned onto the two-lane bridge ahead of Lewis, who sped up and attempted to pass Plowman in the no-passing zone, according to the crash report.
Lewis lost control of his vehicle and struck Plowman's car, causing Lewis' vehicle to overturn and slide on its top into the westbound lane of the bridge. The span was closed for about 45 minutes while authorities responded to the crash.
Traffic camera footage showed Lewis was "driving recklessly before and onto the bridge, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle," according to the report.
Lewis was cited with reckless driving.