City of Dubuque leaders recently acquired a property along Pennsylvania Avenue, taking another step toward realizing a long-term vision for the expansion of the roadway.
The city has no set plans to widen the thoroughfare. It is not listed in the five-year capital improvement plan, for instance.
But the initiative is on the horizon.
“The city has looked at, conceptually, widening Pennsylvania Avenue from Radford (Road) out to Seippel (Road),” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl. “We have more of a planning-level study. It would be a multimillion-dollar project, and there’s no money assigned to it. But we have looked at it.”
Whether that project simply involves adding shoulders or makes Pennsylvania a four-lane roadway, the city is going to need the room to work.
“To do that project and to improve some of the vertical hills, it’s going to take some property acquisition,” Schiesl said.
So far, several property owners have proven willing to part with their parcels, however far off the project might be. Schiesl said the city has now purchased four properties along the route.
“Some of the homes we tore down, because there was no interest in them,” he said. “With a couple, we went out to bid and people bought them and moved them. We try to be creative about how we handle this.”
This week, council members approved the purchase of 6805 Pennsylvania Ave. from Stephen and Sandra Bahl for $196,000. The former owners, like all those from whom the city has acquired property for this project, came to the city with a desire to sell.
“We looked at the conceptual planning-level study, and the Bahl property would most likely be impacted by a future widening,” Schiesl said.
Schiesl said this is all an effort by the city to spend tax dollars wisely now rather than paying more later when a project comes into focus.
Council Member Brett Shaw, whose Ward 1 includes the stretch of road, said he had been surprised that progress already is being made on the effort. However, he said his constituents are concerned about the stretch of road.
“I had a town hall in June, and it came up from two people,” he said. “They’re worried about the poor condition of the road more than anything. They didn’t speak to it needing to be wider.”
Schiesl said the plan was centered on a belief that Pennsylvania Avenue — which eventually becomes Middle Road west of the city — soon will be a main artery for traffic.
“One of the visions is that Pennsylvania will become even more of an east-west route than it is now with that industrial park out there and more development coming,” he said. “But right now, it’s a 24-foot wide roadway.”
The Dubuque City Council hasn’t named this stretch of road as a priority yet. Members did, though, list prioritizing projects in the Major Street Improvement Plan during this year’s goal-setting session.
“It could be (included) there,” Schiesl said. “But there are several ‘major roads’ we could be looking at. One is Cedar Cross Road. There is a lot of need.”