Families looking to get outside now that the school year is over have dozens of opportunities in Dubuque’s city parks.
Dubuque is home to 45 developed city parks and five undeveloped parks. They collectively span more than 1,000 acres and offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, walking paths, fishing piers, scenic overlooks, tennis and basketball courts, skate parks and picnic shelters.
In addition to providing various amenities, Dubuque’s parks also have their own storied histories. Below are a few facts about some of Dubuque’s many parks. Find out more about all of the city’s parks at cityofdubuque.org/627/City-Parks.
First parks
Dubuque’s park system started in 1836 with a designation from the federal government. Four downtown parks were reserved for public use — Washington Square and Jackson, Grant and Phoenix — now Flat Iron — parks.
Many of the parks didn’t initially live up to their purpose, however. Washington was the site of a house that served as a Methodist church, schoolhouse and courtroom; Jackson was a cemetery; and Phoenix was used as a marketplace, according to “Dubuque: The Encyclopedia.” Grant simply was a decorative triangular parcel of land.
Parks began to change after a noted eastern park specialist visited Dubuque in 1907 and was unimpressed. That prompted Judge Oliver Perry Shiras to form a committee to create a better park system. He helped establish Eagle Point Park, which opened in 1909. In February 1910, the city’s first park board was elected.
Cemetery to park
Jackson Park was the site of Dubuque’s first official cemetery in 1833.
Public outcry for a new burial site during a cholera epidemic in 1852 led to the cemetery being condemned.
Although tombstones were removed in 1858, many of the bodies weren’t reburied in Linwood Cemetery until 1867. However, some of the bodies remained. Skeletal remains occasionally washed to the surface after heavy rains during initial efforts to convert the area into a park.
In 1869, the property was leveled and trees were planted to transform the former cemetery.
Unchanged fee
Eagle Point Park’s entrance fees haven’t increased since they went into effect nearly 40 years ago.
While the admission cost primarily was meant to offset maintenance fees, late-night rowdiness and vandalism also were factors. On a 5-2 vote, the Dubuque City Council implemented a $1-per-vehicle and $5-per-bus fee effective May 8, 1983. Those fees remain today.
Remembering Usha
Usha Mullapudi spent much of her short life outdoors.
Usha, 18, died in March 1995 after she and three friends were trying to cross a train bridge south of Dubuque. According to reports, Usha was trying to rescue a friend’s dog when she was struck by a train. Neither Usha nor the animal survived.
Ratnam and Nalini Mullapudi donated eight acres to the city in memory of their daughter. Usha Park is tucked away off of Pennsylvania Avenue near the Northwest Arterial.
Smallest park
Rocco Buda Jr. Park is the city’s smallest park at one-tenth of an acre.
A house with broken windows and damaged siding was torn down in 1996 to make way for the mini park at 508 Loras Blvd.
After the city demolished the house, established erosion and safety controls and purchased playground equipment, it ran out of money to build retaining walls, handicapped-accessible ramps and a sidewalk.
Kitty Stoner, of Annapolis, Md., was visiting family in Dubuque in February 1998 when she read about the park’s financial constraints. She and her husband, Tom, committed $36,250 for the park through their TK Foundation. One of their conditions was the park be named after Buda, a long-time Loras Boulevard resident and family friend.
Buda, who owned and operated Rocco’s Custom Tailors, died in August 1997 after a sixth-month battle with cancer.
Funding for the rest of the $100,000 park came from community development block grants. The park was dedicated in April 1999.
Naming rights
A.Y. McDonald Park once was slated to be called Water Works Park.
The name originated from the park’s location along the Mississippi River on the Hawthorne Street peninsula, the site of five city water wells.
Through its charitable foundation, A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. paid $250,000 for park-naming rights. Employees with A.Y. McDonald named the park after their company’s founder, Andrew Young McDonald. The park’s dedication in September 2006 coincided with A.Y. McDonald’s 150th anniversary celebration.
