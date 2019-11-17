Jo Willis Lieb says she leads an active life.
The recently retired Galena, Ill., resident is involved in several community organizations and is a leader in her church. Her days are marked by commitments, sending her scurrying from place to place, always on her feet.
But as she gets older, Lieb finds herself increasingly vexed by a problem that has plagued her since fourth grade. The size of her chest literally is weighing her down, leading to chronic back problems and a host of other inconveniences.
“I can’t even buy support — a bra. I’m (size) 44G,” she said. “You tell me where you can buy those. You can’t.”
Finally, at the insistence of her doctor, Lieb received a referral for breast-reduction surgery. But when the clinic received her vital statistics — she is 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 225 pounds — the door on that opportunity slammed shut.
“’Based on your height and your weight, your BMI (or body mass index) is too high, and we won’t even see you for a consult,’” Lieb recalled being told. “Which I think is unfair.”
Lieb is not alone. According to the Iowa chapter of American College of Surgeons, many surgical professionals in the state have adopted restrictions for elective procedures based on a person’s BMI.
That means if your height-to-weight ratio is too high, you might run into roadblocks when seeking surgery for non-life-threatening conditions. Either you will have additional hoops through which to jump, or you could be stymied altogether.
“I do know a fair amount of orthopedic surgeons who say, ‘Mrs. Jones, your BMI is X, and I will not operate on you until your BMI is Y,’” said Teresa Fraker, a program administrator with American College of Surgeons. “’I don’t want to have to turn around and operate on you again and replace your new hip.’”
Medical professionals say those restrictions are for a patient’s own good. Not only do they save lives, but those guidelines serve practical purposes as well.
“We have equipment here, and some of it has a weight restriction on it,” said Susan Gourley, director of Medical Associates’ Ambulatory Surgery Center in Dubuque.
Still, most local hospital officials have been tight-lipped about their surgery guidelines.
Officials with Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wis., and Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., declined to release information about possible surgical restrictions.
Meanwhile, officials with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque; Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa; Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill.; and Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, did not respond to attempts to gather information for this story.
Regulatory bodies in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois do not have oversight of surgical guidelines, including BMI restrictions.
BMI RESTRICTIONS
A person’s BMI indicates body fat based on height and weight.
To calculate your BMI, multiply your weight in pounds by 703, then divide that number by your height in inches, then divide it again by your height in inches.
A normal BMI is 18.5 to 24.9, while a person with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight. A BMI higher than 30 indicates obesity, and anything above 40 is considered morbid — or life-threatening — obesity.
Nearly 70% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, according to a 2016 study from Aesthetic Surgery Journal, a publication of American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.
Restrictions on elective surgeries for high-BMI patients have become the subject of international headlines in recent years, predominantly due to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.
Many of the agency’s Clinical Commissioning Groups have suggested restricting elective surgeries — hernia repairs, varicose vein surgeries, hip and knee procedures and corrective eye surgeries, among others — for obese patients and smokers.
In the U.S., the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons released a position statement in 2015 recommending that morbidly obese patients consult with doctors prior to surgery to understand the risks and challenges of postoperative rehabilitation.
The postoperative risks for obese patients are not new, according to Fraker. But she has seen more and more surgeons willing to stand their ground and implement BMI restrictions in recent years.
“If we have time in an elective operation to optimize our patients the best that we can, we should do that,” Fraker said.
THE RISKS
Medical professionals are quick to note the risks to obese patients.
Complications with anesthesia seem to be more common with obese patients, according to Fraker, making it risky to put them under during the procedure.
Many obese patients have been diagnosed with diabetes or, more troubling, are dealing with undiagnosed sleep apnea, Fraker said.
“That is extremely important to know and aggressively treat before an elective operation,” she said. “You’re sedated when you’re in surgery. You’re on a ventilator.”
Gourley said obese patients also are more prone to respiratory challenges when lying flat on their backs for extended periods of time. Intubation also is more difficult, she said.
If a patient’s BMI is too high, he or she will be required to undergo an anesthesiology consultation.
“They’ll look and see (if) there’s going to be any trouble with intubation,” Gourley said.
Medical Associates works in tandem with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. If necessary, obese patients usually can undergo surgery at the hospital, where a greater array of equipment and personnel are available.
The healing of wounds and mitigating risks for infection are huge problems with obese patients, Fraker said — particularly if those patients also are dealing with diabetes.
“Your wound healing is significantly compromised because of your diabetic condition,” she said.
Doctors also point to difficulties that obese people might face with postoperative rehabilitation.
Any sort of joint-replacement surgery, for example, will require patients to undergo extensive physically demanding exercise to ensure proper healing and strengthening.
Fraker stressed the importance of “prehabilitation” for elective procedures. If there’s time, patients and doctors should work together to mitigate some of these risks by finding weight-loss solutions or other healthy behaviors.
“In an elective scenario, if time affords itself, most surgeons are going to want to take a pause,” Fraker said.
However, some have argued that restrictions based on a patient’s BMI are discriminatory and reinforce unfair biases.
A 2019 study by International Society of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine concludes that BMI restrictions on elective surgeries, specifically orthopedic surgeries, “seem to emanate from or coincide with a societal prejudice against those who are overweight.”
“This seems to reinforce a perception by the patients that this prejudice extends to their medical care,” researchers wrote in the paper.
The paper also cites several other studies that suggest “mounting evidence that patients with obesity recover well after surgery when allowed the opportunity.”
A VICIOUS CYCLE
When Patty Schmitt’s family recent set sail on their annual cruise, the 71-year-old Dubuque resident stayed ashore.
The trip has been a family tradition for years. But Schmitt’s knees, unreliable and irritable for decades, finally made it impossible.
“Normally, my family goes on a cruise every year,” she said. “I had to forgo that because I can’t do the lines and the long hallways.”
Steps are a challenge for Schmitt. Her husband recently installed a stairlift in their home.
“Some days are better than others,” she said.
Enough was enough. Schmitt was ready to undergo the knee replacement surgery she had kept at bay through frequent pain-management injections.
But when she told her physician at Medical Associates about her decision, she was shocked to learn that things had changed.
“They said, ‘Oh sorry, that policy has changed,’” Schmitt recalled. “’You have to have a certain BMI, and that policy has changed.’”
Schmitt has been working hard to get in shape. She has dropped more than 20 of the 40-plus pounds she needs to lose before she will be a candidate for surgery.
The problem is that her intense knee pain makes exercise difficult at best, impossible at worst.
“I can’t even walk,” Schmitt said. “It’s hard for me to walk around the house even, especially if I sit for an hour. ... Six months ago, I was not like that at all. It just went downhill really quickly.”
Lieb reported similar challenges. She has regular appointments with a chiropractor and struggles to exercise.
“I would have to get down to like 155 pounds (to be eligible for surgery),” Lieb said. “But no matter what weight I’ve been my entire life, (the challenges have persisted).”
The issue is not financial. She has insurance and the means to undergo the procedure, and she believes she is physically fit enough to come through the surgery with no complications.
“It’s embarrassing,” she said. “It’s demoralizing.”
And while the situation might not be life and death, for Lieb, the very quality of that life certainly is at stake.
“They consider it cosmetic, but in my case, it’s not really cosmetic,” she said. “I’ve been told for the last 30 years to have this done.”