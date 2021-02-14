County Board of health places limits on extending mask mandate
The Dubuque County Board of Health changed directions on its proposed extension of the existing mask mandate, adding a sunset date and a vaccination goal. The new resolution — as approved, 5-0, by board members Thursday night — would still extend the current mandate past its sunset of March 1. But, it would extend it only “until modified, rescinded or extended, or the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team declares that phase 1B (of vaccination) is completed in Dubuque County, or by June 15, whichever comes sooner.”
At a previous meeting, the board of health had unanimously approved extending the mask mandate until it is rescinded.
This follows a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, during which Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff voiced support for the extension, but a preference that a sunset date or other metric be included.
Teachers line up for vaccinations
Vaccinations of Dubuque County teachers and school employees kicked off Thursday at the new county point-of-distribution site at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
A total of 1,950 members of staff from the county’s three school districts were scheduled to receive their first dose of vaccines beginning Thursday and continuing over the next few days. That represents a little more than half of all the county’s PK-12 school staff.
Six hundred received their first dose Thursday, most at the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s new site in the space formerly occupied by the Younkers women’s store.
Cummins unveils plans for Platteville site
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Fortune 500 company confirmed plans Tuesday to open a facility employing at least 200 people in Platteville as city leaders greenlighted a land sale so it can be constructed.
Cummins — an engine and power generator manufacturer headquartered in Columbus, Ind. — intends to operate a warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution facility in the Platteville Industrial Park.
The $20 million undertaking is the largest project in the park’s history and comes as welcome news to Platteville city and economic leaders. On Tuesday, Platteville Common Council members unanimously approved the sale of the land where the facility will be built.
“We’re looking forward to working within the Platteville community and expanding our presence in southwestern Wisconsin,” Lawrence McCormack, director of state government relations for Cummins, told council members at their Tuesday meeting.
Broadband expansion efforts continue
At a time when society has increasingly gone virtual, lawmakers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois are in various stages of efforts to improve broadband connectivity and bring highspeed Internet to regions where it doesn’t already exist.
Local officials, however, emphasize that this discussion is not limited to the chambers of state leadership. Rather, it’s a conversation playing out in local communities and even individual households.
“(Broadband connectivity) is an expectation of individuals,” said Dave Lyons, sustainable innovations consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “Access anywhere, at any time, and on any device, is the rule of the day. People will move companies, they will even move houses, based on the ability (to connect to highspeed internet).” Lyons’ comments come after Iowa leaders recently advanced a bill aimed at improving broadband connectivity throughout the state.
The new bill would utilize state grants to support the expansion of high-speed internet into areas where it currently does not exist.
Similar efforts are afoot in both Illinois and Wisconsin, where new populations have recently gained access to broadband internet but large segments are continuing to live without these high-speed connections.
State, local officials split on mask rules
Mask mandates continue to be in place and enforced in the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifted a less-stringent statewide order.
Whether local municipalities can issue such orders remains a hotly disputed topic, with Dubuque and Dubuque County officials among those saying the action is allowed, while the governor, state attorney general’s office and at least one prominent local lawmaker are among those arguing the opposite.
City officials and the Iowa League of Cities argued that the city can legally “institute a face-covering requirement, capacity limitations or both” through the Home Rule Amendment to the Iowa Constitution passed by voters in 1968, allowing cities and counties to govern themselves.
Dubuque County joined at least 10 cities and counties across the state to institute such mandates.
The question of whether local municipalities can order such mask mandates remains uncertain, as there has been no report of it being challenged in the courts locally or in other areas of the state so far.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said her analysis from August has not changed.
“Neither the state nor a court have done the necessary analysis to determine whether a local face-covering requirement is irreconcilable with the state code,” she wrote in an email.
Hinson talks local vaccination efforts
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Wednesday toured Crescent Community Health Center, which is precisely the type of provider she hopes will play a larger role in COVID-19 vaccination moving forward.
According to CEO Gary Collins, the Dubuque health center has administered vaccine doses to its own staff, as well as at least 200 doses to other area health care workers not affiliated with the larger hospitals or clinics. But Crescent staff members have made their plans to play a larger role in the process.
Hinson said that fits with her vision for future federal pandemic relief as well.
“The number one priority is how we can get that vaccine out,” she said. “Talking to them about how that can be administered really effectively through their care models here, I’m very excited about that. When I look at the coverage area of the counties they draw in to serve, those are areas that they need access.”