Local federal student loan borrowers face the return of interest accrual on Friday, Sept. 1, and repayment bills in October.
New tools to soothe the burden of that impending return exist. Borrowers just need to know where to find them.
Jessica Schulz, of Platteville, Wis., just got a job in child care after years trying — and failing — to find a job that would use her library science degree. She has around $24,000 in student loan debt principal — most federal — to repay for a degree she said she is “bitter” about not being able to use.
Recommended for you
Most of her loan repayments had been deferred since her 2014 graduation but accrued interest during that time.
“I loved that time (in college) and learned so much and thought I was doing the right things,” she said, tearing up. “But now it seems like a waste, like I was just tricked.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In response, the federal government — first under former President Donald Trump and continued under President Joe Biden — paused the accrual of interest and repayment of federal loans due to widespread pandemic-related financial hardship.
Biden attempted to erase some student loan debt via executive order but was rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said taxpayers, including those with lower incomes, do not need to foot the bill for higher-earning college graduates.
“That (pandemic break) was nice,” Schulz said. “But I knew they wouldn’t let (Biden) pull it off.”
For most federal student loan borrowers, including current and former students, debt relief of the COVID-19 era soon will end.
“If you’re in repayment, not much is going to change there,” said Robert Hoover, director of financial aid for Clarke University in Dubuque. “However, the … payment plans (borrowers) may sign up for could have some different options. There are some options that former students would be encouraged to look at.”
After Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, Biden ceded the student loan forgiveness in a compromise to raise the federal debt limit with new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., before the Supreme Court denied it. Since then, the Biden administration has announced several new programs aimed at reducing the sudden burden on borrowers.
The Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan is an expanded income-driven repayment program which, according to a recent White House press release, will cut many borrowers’ monthly bills completely and save others $1,000 a year by limiting bills to 5% of their monthly discretionary income, rather than 10% currently in place with the income-driven repayment program.
Discretionary income is defined as the difference between borrowers’ adjusted gross income and 225% of the federal poverty line for their family size. The SAVE plan also allows borrowers to accrue no interest if they are paying their bills on time.
Biden, in a release, said the bill would help around 20 million borrowers.
According to U.S. Department of Education data, more than 2.8 million borrowers owe $95.29 billion in student debt in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The great majority of that debt is owed by borrowers aged 25 to 49.
According to a 2019 peer-reviewed study in the Economics of Education Review, those younger age groups will give more of their lifetime income to student loan debt than any other age group in U.S. history.
“The sheer dollar amounts owed by these students is well above historical norms,” the study reads.
Dubuque resident and 2020 college graduate Nicholas Bastian — employed at Medline Industries LP — said he was excited about the SAVE Plan. He had $52,000 in federal student loan debt upon graduation.
“I was worried because I had done an income driven repayment plan in January of 2023, and my payment was $165,” he said. “That would have put a strain on my budget. With Biden’s new SAVE plan ... my payment (will have) decreased down to $32, which is much more manageable.”
When applying for SAVE programs at studentaid.gov, borrowers will need to authorize their federal income tax information to be transferred to the Department of Education. Borrowers will review their current loan information, and from there, they can learn which of their loans, if any, are eligible for SAVE.
Borrowers will have to confirm a list of personal and financial information. If they have not filed federal income taxes in the past two years, as some were excused from during the pandemic, they will have to provide income information. Borrowers also will have to calculate their adjusted gross income.
Hoover said the “rapidly changing” recent landscape of federal student loan repayment recently could be confusing.
“You’ve gone from, ‘Maybe I won’t have to pay back as much, or any of my loans,’ to, ‘No, now I definitely will,’ and now, ‘Here are new options I have,’” he said. “... We get phone calls from former students who have these questions, and we are happy to talk to them. So I would say, for former students (with questions), contact your previous school’s financial aid office.”