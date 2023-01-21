PEOSTA, Iowa — Elise Wischmeyer saw the sunshine in every situation.
Whether she was watching TV with her friends or playing a heated game of cards with her mother, the Peosta teen nearly always was smiling — and her happiness filled the lives of those around her.
“She had a belly laugh that you could hear across the house, and when you heard that laugh, it just made you smile,” said Elise’s mother, Laurie Wischmeyer.
Elise, 16, died Tuesday after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. She fought the disease with her trademark positivity and caring spirit, according to family and friends.
“I think everyone is just in awe of how positive she was during this tough time and experience,” said Elise’s friend Kaitlyn Vantiger, 17. “I hope she’ll be remembered as a kindhearted, sweet girl that was so strong.”
Sweetness and sass
Elise was born on May 15, 2006, and grew up in Peosta with her parents, Scott and Laurie, and older brother, Jack.
In kindergarten at Peosta Elementary School, she met Kaitlyn, who would become her best friend. The two girls had sleepovers, played “Just Dance” on their Wii gaming consoles and went to the pool.
In her mother’s words, Elise was a “card shark,” a fierce competitor in games of rummy, kings corner and speed.
“Too bad,” she would say if Laurie realized she had forgotten to draw a card after her turn, and she would force her mother to play with one card short.
To spook her father or her cousins, she would hide in closets and pop out unexpectedly, roaring with laughter.
Yet, Elise also was protective of her friends and family and “wise beyond her years,” said Laurie. She loved to sing and listen to country music.
For many years, the family visited Florida each summer with family and friends, including Kaitlyn, who accompanied the Wischmeyers in 2021. Elise enjoyed swimming in the ocean, searching for fish and riding her boogie board.
Faith over fear
In October 2019, Elise began experiencing daily headaches and double vision. After months of scans and tests, she was diagnosed in March 2020 with a rare, aggressive and inoperable type of brain cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma.
The cancer had infiltrated the good tissue of Elise’s brain, Laurie said, making it hard to measure or treat.
“I crumbled. It took my breath away,” she said.
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area, leaving Elise even more isolated as she began oral chemotherapy and daily radiation treatments at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. But the teenager was determined to fight her cancer with grace and positivity. The family, for whom faith has always been important, took the phrase “faith over fear” as a mantra.
“We prayed the rosary every day on the way (to treatment), and I found a brain cancer prayer that we began praying,” Laurie said. “… As much as you want to be angry, that is not what we were brought here for. The only way we could do this is through our faith.”
Kaitlyn was in disbelief when she learned of her friend’s diagnosis but was inspired by Elise’s optimistic outlook. The friends kept in touch during Elise’s treatments through texting and video calls, and when Elise felt up to it, they would go on lunch dates, visit the pool or watch movies.
‘Our sweet Elise’
Elise completed her freshman year at Western Dubuque High School online amid the pandemic. School counselor Carrie Edgin corresponded with Elise via email, phone calls and virtual meetings during that time.
“Even through email, I remember thinking, ‘This kid is awesome,’” Edgin said. “… She was going through a lot, but she always wanted to know how everyone else was doing, thinking of others all the time.”
About a year after she started treatment, scans showed some decrease in the inflammation and swelling in Elise’s brain. She returned for her sophomore year in person while undergoing more oral treatment and immunotherapy, but in the summer of 2022, she suffered seizures and was hospitalized again.
A new treatment left her weak and unable to walk, and she decided temporarily to cease treatment. Laurie and Scott, both Dubuque Community School District teachers, took time off work to care for Elise.
“Her ability to walk and use her left side of her body really declined, and that is the gift God gave us, that we were able to have these months to love our girl and care for her and snuggle with her and laugh with her every day and just be present with her,” Laurie said.
The mother and daughter read the novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” together for Elise’s English class and then watched the movie. Each day, Laurie did her best to get Elise out of the house, whether for a walk or a trip to Target. The teenager also found some relief in integrative health treatments and speech, occupational and physical therapy.
After Elise’s death, friends and family took to social media to share tributes. Western Dubuque students wore yellow clothes and “Faith over fear” T-shirts in honor of Elise at a basketball game against Dubuque Senior High School on Friday.
At the beginning of her cancer journey, Elise had selected yellow for the shirts and bracelets that her family made in her honor.
“She said she wanted yellow because it was bright and she wanted people to shine,” Laurie said. “… We find joy in that, and it’s a reminder of our sweet Elise, the courage and grace and perseverance that she chose.”
