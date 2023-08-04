KIELER, Wis. — Joseph “Joe” Brant loved his job.
An award-winning dairy farmer, the Grant County native spent countless hours working on his family’s property just east of Kieler. The cows were milked twice daily, and Joe strove for nothing short of excellence.
“For many years, he was the No. 1 producer in the state in pounds (of milk) per cow for cows milked twice daily,” reflected Joe’s brother Jay Brant. “The only thing he loved more than his cows was his family.”
Joe died June 15. He was 67.
He was the oldest of five born to Melvin and Luella (Abing) Brant. He lived his entire life on the family’s dairy farm, which taught him the importance of a good work ethic from a young age.
He attended Southwestern Wisconsin High School in Hazel Green, where he met his wife, Deb. The two rode the same school bus, and Deb developed an early crush.
It took Joe a little longer to notice Deb, and he took another girl to junior prom — a fact she wasn’t quick to let him forget once they were together. The couple started dating near the end of high school and quickly became stuck together like glue.
“He was a good-looking fella,” Deb recalled. “We only went together for five months before we went and picked out engagement rings.”
The two married July 10, 1976, in Kieler, where a live band played “Color My World” as their wedding song. They had three children, Jenni, Travis and Ben, and lived in a trailer on the family farm before later moving into the main farm house.
They were a true farm family, and the kids were expected to help out from a young age. Vacations were rare, and wide-angle aerial photos of the farm became a decorating staple in the family’s home.
Joe encouraged the kids to pursue individual hobbies too, helping nurture interests in the arts, sports and outdoor recreation.
“We learned about taking pride in our work at a very young age,” said Travis Brant, Joe’s son. “Dad always said if you’re going to have something nice, you better take care of it.”
Joe took great pride in the family farm and its ranking among the most-producing dairy farms in the state.
He paid particular attention to the feed he gave the cows and kept note cards on any animal with special dietary needs. In 1989, Joe purchased a batch mixer, which allowed him to regulate the herd’s diet and increase efficiency.
“Joe was on the cutting edge of the dairy industry all his life,” said Joe Schambow, local agribusinessman and family friend. “He implemented all the tools that got it into the next level and then it seemed like everybody else followed him.”
Joe Brant’s family contributes much of his success to the deep passion he held for animal welfare. In addition to cattle, Joe also raised hogs, rabbits and alpacas at various times.
He never hesitated to jump out of bed if a cow was giving birth, and he set up a camera in the dry cow shed that connected to the home television so he could see if any of the pregnant cows were in distress.
“I remember him giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a cow once,” Deb said. “He had a true love of animals.”
The worst day of Joe’s life came Jan. 12, 2003, when his youngest son, Ben, was killed as a passenger in a drunken driving accident. The family struggled immensely with the loss and leaned heavily on each other for support in the weeks and months that followed.
After Ben’s death, Deb and Joe became vocal advocates against drunken driving. Joe always tried to keep his son’s memory alive, and he never shied away from discussing the loss.
“He told me once that he’d have salesmen come or the feed guys, and it would be like they were afraid to talk about Ben,” recalled Joe’s sister, Diane Bruner. “He always said he appreciated when I talked about (Ben) though, because he didn’t want people to forget about him.”
Joe also found solace after the crash in the countless hours he spent in his woodworking shop. He created anything from bird houses to cabinetry, and he donated many of his pieces to silent auctions or other local fundraisers.
He made items for his and Deb’s home, too, and he gave others away to friends or family, including several intricate, handcrafted dollhouses now treated as family heirlooms.
Some of his other passions included making the perfect April Fool’s jokes and offering advice to other farmers, especially young producers who were still learning the ropes. He was stubborn and dedicated, but he also was trusting and kind.
“Dad’s love language was acts of service,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, Joe’s daughter. “We’d never sit around ... and share our feelings, but he’d go outside and do something to the nth degree to do some project to show you he was proud of you.”
As Joe got older, he experienced several medical issues and chronic pain that began to wear on him. He didn’t slow down until his body gave him no other choice, and he and Deb made the difficult decision to sell their cattle in 2021.
The years since were spent with the family that surrounded him when he died in June. At his visitation a few days later, over 800 people came to say goodbye.
“He worked so hard for the family and to teach us everything he could,” reflected Joe’s brother Jeff Brant. “He was the hardest-working guy I met in my whole life.”