The Dubuque Police Department has 17 open officer positions as the number of applications it receives has fallen dramatically, the police chief told City Council members this week.
Chief Jeremy Jensen spoke about the city’s recruitment issues and a number of funding proposals, including purchasing stun guns for all officers, during a public hearing for the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1.
While the Police Department is budgeted for 113 sworn officers, it currently employs 96. And six of those still are completing the police academy or field training.
Jensen attributed the shortage to the shrinking workforce nationwide.
“You can see a downward trend in the number of applicants we have had,” he said. “We’re asking everybody to help us recruit that one person.”
The number of applicants to open officer positions in Dubuque has been on a downward trend for the better part of a decade. Prior to 2014, the city would regularly receive more than 200 applications for police officer positions. The total in 2020 had fallen to 143. Last year, just 68 applications were submitted for officer positions.
“It’s no surprise that workforce is a national issue, and then you have certain areas of employment that are even more difficult,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “This is a national crisis.”
Jensen said the Dubuque department has made extra efforts to add to its roster. He pointed to a new policy that allows applicants to attempt the physical fitness test multiple times, instead of just once.
“We’ve had people that miss it by one sit-up or one push-up,” Jensen said. “Hopefully, if there’s nerves or something or an illness, they’ll have more opportunities to pass that test.”
Jensen said he hopes the more aggressive recruitment approach will allow the Police Department to fill all of its vacancies by the end of 2022.
While the high number of vacant positions has created challenges for the department, Jensen said Dubuque police officers have maintained their same level of service and presence in the community.
“Even though we see the officers down, we are still responding to all the calls,” Jensen said. “We don’t see a reduction in service because of this.”
Jensen also detailed the city’s plan to purchase stun guns for all officers as a nonlethal option for subduing violent assailants.
The proposal would cost $77,960 in fiscal year 2023 and $378,800 over the next five years. The funding was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Jensen described the stun guns as a useful nonlethal alternative for officers that is already used by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s widely used in law enforcement,” Jensen said. “You’re generally seeing a 65% to 90% decline in injury to suspects and officers.”
City Council Member David Resnick questioned how the police department would avoid becoming overly reliant on stun guns and still focus on de-escalation.
“It’s really hard to be consistent and judge Tasers and its use and where it belongs with use of force,” Resnick said. “This is going to be a big change.”
Jensen said de-escalation remains the top priority for officers.
“Our primary goal is to de-escalate first, not just to Taser, unless the situation calls for it,” Jensen said. “Our goal is not to have this be our go-to. It’s just another tool for our officers to use.”
Council Member Ric Jones offered his support for supplying officers with stun guns and said the weapons would reduce injuries to officers and residents.
“Quite simply, Tasers save lives,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great lifesaving tool for our officers.”
Other council members generally supported the funding request as well.
Other notable highlights from the police department’s budget proposal included:
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,771,852
- Expenditures projected: $17,234,885
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 2.3%
- Tax support requested: $15,463,033
- Tax support current year: $15,239,550
- Employment change: Adding eight paid intern positions as community resource officers, resulting in an equivalent of 124.75 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages also include: $131,400 for a new integrated body and car camera system with web-based storage, $3,000 to improve the negotiating throw phone to a smartphone and app, and $150,000 for hard drive storage.