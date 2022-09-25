GALENA, Ill. — Developers of a major resort in Galena have proposed changes to the project, including the addition of 18 acres, a new entrance to the resort and the expansion of amenities such as walking trails.
True North Quality Homes LLC last week filed documents with the city seeking an amendment to the planned unit development the City Council approved earlier this year for The Parker, which will be on a property that includes Galena Marine Hospital.
Original plans for The Parker included the restoration of the Marine Hospital, as well as construction of more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities on a nearly 80-acre property.
The amended plan retains those features, but adds 18.24 acres on the west side of the project, purchased by developers this summer. The resort’s entrance would be relocated to an existing lane off Blackjack Road within that additional acreage, and roadways within the resort would be modified.
Sandra Lawrence, president of Bien Vie, which is a sister company to True North Quality Homes, said developers believe the changes will be positive for the community.
“With the additional acreage coming into play, we were able to redraft where the entry road is, and that resulted in less roadway overall, which results in less nonporous surface and decreases the number of trees we need to take down,” she said. “We really think this improves the overall resort layout and appeal of the resort design.”
Other proposed changes to the project include increasing the resort’s walking trails from 1.5 miles to 2.5 miles and expanding the vineyards, for which planting was initiated in June, from 6 to 11 acres. Some cottages also would be relocated throughout the property, but none will be added.
“There’s no anticipated increase in terms of volume of traffic or buildings,” Lawrence said.
A proposed stormwater detention pond also would be removed, and rain gardens and stormwater channels called bioswales would be used instead.
The Parker first came before Galena’s Zoning Board of Appeals in February. The City Council in May approved ordinances rezoning the property for planned unit development and annexing 56.2 acres of the property located outside city limits.
Throughout the process, community members have opposed the project, citing concerns such as potential environmental damage, safety issues caused by additional traffic and negative impacts for neighbors, including a loss of privacy.
Lawrence said developers “continue to try to recognize community feedback” and incorporate it into the design process.
“We have and will continue to keep (the property) in as natural a state as possible and reduce the impact to any immediate neighbors as much as we can, knowing that we think it is going to be a beautiful, natural property that will enhance the offerings that Galena has,” she said.
In June, Galena resident Wendy Clark filed a lawsuit in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court against the City of Galena, True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie. The suit alleges that city officials failed to meet the requirements of city codes and state law when approving rezoning requests for The Parker and did not adequately consider its impacts on nearby residents.
Last month, Judge John Hay approved a motion from the city to extend the time period for the city to respond to the lawsuit. A progress call is set for Dec. 22.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald last week, Clark said she was aware of the amended proposal and planned to speak with her lawyer to see if the changes would have any implications for the ongoing litigation.
“This is just an enormously stressful thing to have them revisit this and go through the whole process yet again … rather than having the city simply respond to the lawsuit, as we had asked them to do,” she said.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the request for an amendment to the planned unit development is tentatively slated to be considered at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Oct. 12, which will include a public hearing. The City Council must give final approval for the amended plan and must also approve a separate ordinance for annexation of the 18 additional acres.
Lawrence said if the amendment is approved, developers hope to bring a final design proposal for Phase 1B of the project to the zoning board shortly thereafter. Documents state that Phase 1B includes complete rehabilitation of the Marine Hospital, construction of 28 cottages and development of roads, parking spaces and walking trails, along with the planting of an additional five acres of vineyard and construction of the winery.
Subsequent phases of the project will occur “at the earliest every one to two years until completion as warranted by demand,” documents state.
