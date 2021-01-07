Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three area Iowa counties reported a new COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Dubuque County reported an additional death, as did Delaware and Jackson counties.
- Dubuque County reported 85 additional COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate ticked up to 11.9%.
- Clayton County reported an increase of 20 cases in that time frame, and its 14-day positivity rate jumped from 18.9% to 20.5% in 24 hours.
- Jones County reported 14 additional cases. Its positivity rate moved from 15.8% to 17.2%.
- Jackson County had 12 more cases, and its rate moved up slightly to 13.1%.
- Delaware County had eight more cases and its rate ticked up to 12%.
- The Iowa public health department released new county-level hospitalization data as of Monday afternoon. As of that time, the date showed Dubuque County had 17 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, the same as Sunday afternoon figures; Clayton County had seven, an increase of one; Jackson County had two, a decrease of one; Delaware County had three, an increase of one; and Jones County remained at two hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list, with Guttenberg Care Center having been removed from the list. At that time, those remaining were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 46 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 20 cases, both unchanged from 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 2,633 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 289,952. The state reported 61 additional related deaths, so the toll topped 4,000, ending at 4,060.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 32 additional cases. Iowa County reported 12 more cases. Crawford County reported six more cases. Lafayette County reported three additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,406 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 494,747. There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,039.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added seven additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,569 new cases on Wednesday, along with 139 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 999,288 cases and 17,096 deaths.