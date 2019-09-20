One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Dodge Street in Dubuque.
Daniel L. Westemeier, 75, of Asbury, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a Dubuque police report.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. Police said Karla A. Brehm, 59, of Farley, Iowa, was westbound on Dodge when she ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a vehicle driven by Westemeier, who had been coming from Century Drive.
Brehm was cited with failing to respond to a steady red signal and operating without registration.