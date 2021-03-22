A Dubuque man has been charged after police said he assaulted a woman with a bat or a board, breaking her nose and fracturing her hand.
Joseph R. Lewis Jr., 39, of 531 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Court documents state that police responded to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on Thursday for a report of an assault.
Heather M. Fitzgibbons, 34, of 1091 Center Place, told officers that after getting off work early Thursday, she went to a Rhomberg Avenue residence where her children were staying with Lewis. Lewis and Fitzgibbons had been separated about two years but have a child together.
Fitzgibbons told officers she believed Lewis went through her phone during the night and became angry after seeing messages from another man. He then began assaulting her while she was still sleeping, documents state.
Fitzgibbons told officers she remembered being hit by a “2x4 or baseball bat or something similar,” and documents state the injuries to her legs were consistent with a weapon similar to a board or bat.
Documents state that Fitzgibbons said Lewis wouldn’t let her leave, but she eventually managed to run out of the residence. A relative picked her up and took her to Finley for treatment. Her injuries included a broken nose and fractured hand, documents state.