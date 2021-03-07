ReMax Advantage Realty announced that Roxanne Gartner has been inducted into The ReMax Hall of Fame.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Gina Selchert, client service representative.
Katie Jo Steuer, case manager.
Elijah Bentalha, financial services representative.
Elizabeth Parsons, client service representative.
Jessica Sutton, service representative.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring John Dobrotka, computer operator, and Cleda Johnson, customer care representative.
•
Dubuque Trees Forever announced the election of new board members: President, Laura Roussell; vice president, Hobie Wood; treasurer, Cheryl Sheldon; and secretary, Doug Cheever. Board members will also include Steve Pregler, Tom Kramer and Luke Morarend. •
Principal Financial Network recently announced that Victoria Fink has earned membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table in addition to qualifying for the company’s Top of the Table honor.