ReMax Advantage Realty announced that Roxanne Gartner has been inducted into The ReMax Hall of Fame.

Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:

Gina Selchert, client service representative.

Katie Jo Steuer, case manager.

Elijah Bentalha, financial services representative.

Elizabeth Parsons, client service representative.

Jessica Sutton, service representative.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring John Dobrotka, computer operator, and Cleda Johnson, customer care representative.

Dubuque Trees Forever announced the election of new board members: President, Laura Roussell; vice president, Hobie Wood; treasurer, Cheryl Sheldon; and secretary, Doug Cheever. Board members will also include Steve Pregler, Tom Kramer and Luke Morarend.

Principal Financial Network recently announced that Victoria Fink has earned membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table in addition to qualifying for the company’s Top of the Table honor.

