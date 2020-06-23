A recently released study discovered that existing challenges for local immigrants were exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19. However, researchers expressed hope that new strategies could create a more connected, resilient and inclusive region.
Four graduate students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology this year joined forces with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to study the experiences of local immigrant communities. The sudden spread of COVID-19 forced the researchers to recalibrate the parameters of their analysis and view this experience specifically through the evolving lens of the pandemic.
Alex Baum, knowledge management director for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, believes the findings show how challenging this period of time has been for local immigrants.
“A lot of the problems that are now being exposed due to COVID-19 are not necessarily new,” he said. “But when you put them in the pressure cooker, you really start to see them more clearly. The major challenges come through, and you also begin to see all the opportunities.”
The study found that local immigrant communities feel “disconnected and sometimes unwelcome” in northeast Iowa. Moreover, the report concluded that immigrants struggle to navigate the “complex and harsh nature” of the U.S. immigration system, leading to further social and financial instability.
Nathan Arnosti, one of the participating graduate students, emphasized that an “information gap” has become increasingly evident amid the COVID-19 concerns.
“When you have a language barrier, as some members of the immigrant community in Dubuque are facing, not all vital health information is really translated,” he said. “ ... That is a barrier and a huge concern.”
PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS
Despite these pervasive challenges, the study identified reasons for hope and areas for potential improvement.
The study found that, for local employers, language barriers might not be as big a barrier as once thought. Companies reported that attributes such as honesty and work ethic were more important than the ability to communicate in English.
Nearly 60% of surveyed employers reported that they most commonly hired workers through personal relationships with existing employees. The study suggested that “targeted outreach and employer-facing services” could greatly enhance efforts to match immigrant workers with employers.
The study also underscores the importance of aggregating immigrant services in the community. Researchers identify a long-term goal of supporting a new “immigrant services information center” that would connect service providers, share information and formalize immigrant volunteer networks.
MIT student Dana Mekler thinks this arrangement could have major benefits.
“It is important to have a more consolidated place where resources are not as fragmented and difficult to access,” she said. “Instead, they (would be) well structured in a way that is easy to use.”
Disparities in internet access also became increasingly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers believe that strengthening a variety of partnerships across the community could help bring enhanced broadband access to those who are disconnected.
CHANGING FOCUS
In addition to changing the focus of the study, the spread of COVID-19 also fundamentally altered the way in which the MIT students connected with community members and conducted their research.
The group planned to arrive in Dubuque in mid-March and remain in town for about 12 days, conducting a series of in-person interviews during their stay. Instead, they were forced to cancel their traveling plans and conduct their research remotely.
The group conducted 29 interviews with immigrants, volunteers, public officials, employers, educators and service providers.
Researcher Nikhil Bhagwat said many local immigrants work in food service or factories, making them particularly vulnerable to recent economic shutdowns.
“Based on the folks we spoke to, it was clear that it was really hitting these communities hard,” he said. “These individuals disproportionately work in industries where hours were cut or jobs were lost altogether.”
The current workforce struggles of the immigrant population presented just the latest struggle for a group that conveyed an ongoing sense of “alienation” in the Dubuque community.
Creating a connection between these immigrants and the Dubuque community is a goal that only can be accomplished by “shifting mindsets,” according to the MIT group.
Bhagwat noted that those who recently immigrated to Dubuque represent the “newest wave” in a city in which immigrant populations have had a major presence for hundreds of years.
By sharing the stories of these new immigrants and fostering connections, the gap can be bridged between these populations and the rest of the city.
“These are our newest Americans,” he said. “They are really optimistic and want to be part of the community and contribute — they are just looking for a warmer reception.”