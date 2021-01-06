WASHINGTON - A former local U.S. representative renounced his membership in the Republican Party tonight after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.
On Wednesday night, former U.S. Rep. Jim Nussle tweeted, "I will no longer claim I am a Republican tonight as I am outraged and devastated by the actions of too many elected Republicans (some I know and served with) and supporters. Today a final line was crossed that I will not excuse. The GOP is NO more and left me and others behind."
Nussle, now the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, represented the Dubuque region in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991 to 2007 and also served in President George W. Bush’s Office of Management and Budget.