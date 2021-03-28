Iowa transportation officials seek the public’s input on a proposed bridge replacement project in Clayton County.
The proposed project is located on U.S. 18 over Dry Run Creek, located 0.6 miles west of East Junction U.S. 52, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The proposed project involves replacing the existing 292-foot-long and 30-foot-wide continuous I-beam bridge with a 302-foot-long culvert.
Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.
The release states that through traffic on U.S. 18 would be detoured during a portion of the construction by using Clayton County roads X-28 and B-60, Iowa 13, and U.S. 52.
Contact Jacob Page, district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, and email, jacob.page@iowadot.us for more information or to make a comment.
Comments must be received by April 5.