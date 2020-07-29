MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Mary Holtz didn’t have any closure from school after graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So the 18-year-old from Maquoketa was glad to get some closure for her many years in 4-H this week by showing dairy cows at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Though the Jackson County Fair was canceled, 4-H animal shows are being held this week.
“The fair is obviously the best part of the year,” Holtz said. “You get to show your animals and mingle with everyone else showing. We’re more than friends. We’re like a little family.”
Officials decided last month to cancel the Jackson County Fair — originally set to run July 28 to Aug. 2 — due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the county.
However, 4-H animal shows are still being held throughout the week. The truck and tractor pull and stock car races also are being held to help the fairgrounds “keep the lights on,” Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said.
Jackson County 4-H Youth Coordinator Brittany Moore said officials had to make several changes to follow COVID-19 guidelines while holding events.
Typically, animals being shown are brought in at the beginning of the week and auctioned off on the fair’s final day, she said. This year, however, participants are bringing in animals on the day of the show, and auctions are held after the show.
Jackson County 4-H officials also encouraged only immediate family members and exhibit supporters to watch animal shows, Moore said. The shows are also being livestreamed on the Jackson County 4-H Facebook page.
Gabby Hingtgen, 12, of Bellevue, brought her heifer, Honey, to show. She and her friends had fun clipping their cows’ hair by themselves this year to get them ready, she said.
“I got her a little bald on the top of her head, really,” she said with a giggle.
Hope Griebel, 14, of Bellevue, entered the dairy show for the first time this year. In preparation, she took walks leading her cow Ruby and bathed her before arriving to the fairgrounds.
“I’m glad 4-H is still happening,” Griebel said, though she did note she was sad about the absence of fairground rides.
Officials also made changes to the format for 4-H projects this year. Projects were not on display for the public to see, Moore said, and judges and 4-H members weren’t able to interact as they usually do.
The 4-H food sale also was altered, Moore said. Only prepackaged items were available for sale, and the building in which food is served has no seating available to limit large groups of people.
While all the changes make for a very different 4-H year, Moore said everyone has been able to be flexible and “4-H strong,” as this year’s T-shirts say.
“We’re still getting together,” she said. “Everyone has been resilient in making it work in uncertain circumstances.”