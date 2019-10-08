Residents can hear from candidates running for Maquoketa municipal positions during a forum next week.
Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at City Hall.
There are two contested Maquoketa City Council races that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot in Maquoketa. Challenger Daniel Holm faces incumbent Ronald Horan for the 1st Ward seat, while incumbent Kevin Kuhlman faces challenger Richard Rickerl for an at-large seat.
Three other incumbents are running unopposed for re-election. They are Mayor Donald Schwenker, 3rd Ward Council Member Erica Barker and 5th Ward Council Member Mark Lyon.
All of the candidates have been invited to the forum, which is open to the public.
Each of those candidates will have an opportunity to give a three-minute opening statement.
Questions then will be asked to and answered by candidates only in the contested races.
Residents can submit questions in advance to possibly be asked by sending them to cheryl@maquoketachamber.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. All submissions will be kept anonymous.