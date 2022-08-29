Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police have released the name of the person shot Sunday morning in Dubuque.
Marvin D. Watson, 39, of Davenport, Iowa, was shot in the back at about 5:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Avenue, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon.
Watson was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries.
“His injuries were serious, but they are not considered life-threatening,” McClimon said.
McClimon said police continue to investigate the shooting.
The shooting marks the ninth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year, McClimon said. In 2021, a total 21 such incidents were reported.
