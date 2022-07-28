MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two more people have been charged in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store.

Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, while Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, possession of burglar’s tools, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.