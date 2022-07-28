MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two more people have been charged in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store.
Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, while Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, possession of burglar’s tools, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones will be tried as an adult due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
The charges stem from the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3.
Court documents state that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped Jones off near the store.
Jones broke a window with rocks to get inside, documents state. He then broke a glass display case with another rock and stole five handguns. Jones was seen on camera leaving the store at about 3:10 a.m.
Police subsequently received tips reporting that Jones bragged about the theft and he had pictures on Facebook with the firearms, documents state.
Nicholas P. Williams, 28, of Lost Nation, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Documents state that Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.