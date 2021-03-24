ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities said an Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate killed a correctional officer and a correctional nurse on Tuesday.
The names of those killed, as well as the inmate, have not been released.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that the attack occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
“What the department can confirm is that an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates in the prison’s infirmary,” states a press release. “As a result of their injuries, a correctional nurse and correctional officer have died.”
The release notes that correctional staff, after they restrained the inmate, “began attempting life-saving first aid on the injured until paramedics arrived.”
The investigation into the attack is ongoing.
The deaths are believed to be the first time an Iowa prison staff member has been killed by an inmate since 1969, when Iowa State Penitentiary officer Sam Reed was assaulted and stabbed by inmate Edward N. Clark. Inmates took a dozen staff members hostage during a 1981 riot at that prison, but none were killed.
The Anamosa prison houses about 945 inmates in both maximum- and medium-security wings and has around 320 staff members. The inmates include those convicted of murder and other violent crimes.
Shortly after details of the attack were released, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement that said, in part, “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”
The governor announced that she will order flags in the state be flown at half-staff “on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty.”
The prison is in the district of Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
“The news out of the Anamosa State Penitentiary is a tragedy,” he said in a statement. “This correctional facility has been a staple in our community for over a century, and the workers there are vital public servants. To think that two of these public servants lost their lives while on duty is devastating. I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I hope we will see justice brought to the assailant soon.”
AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, whose union represents Iowa correctional employees, said the workers were the first killed by an inmate since he started at the union in 1988. He said he was still gathering information about what happened.
“Sad day,” he told The Associated Press. “From my perspective, that is a failure of the system. I don’t know how or why or any particulars. But somebody failed because those two employees are not getting to go home this evening.”
Democratic Sen. Todd Taylor, ranking member of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, called the deaths a “horrible tragedy” and said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, neighbors and coworkers.
“In addition to ensuring that justice is served, we must also ensure that state leaders address chronic understaffing and other systemic problems at our prisons before we have more deaths,” he said.
Inmates have routinely assaulted staff at Anamosa, including several incidents involving punches and kicks that caused injuries and required medical treatment in the past year.
Last month, an inmate struck an officer in the face and another responding officer injured his hand during a struggle with the inmate. Both officers were treated and released from a hospital. Last July, an inmate struck a captain several times with a pointed piece of aluminum.
In 2016, the late inmate Justin Kestner used a “crude piece of metal” to assault an officer at the prison, leaving him with severe facial contusions. That attack came one year after Kestner managed to escape from the highly-secure Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.